Gonzales Poll: 74% Of Marylanders Approve Of Hogan, 56% Have Unfavorable View Of Trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new Gonzales Research poll shows that 74 percent of Maryland voters approve of the job Governor Larry Hogan is doing, while 56 percent have an unfavorable attitude towards president-elect Donald Trump.

The poll was conducted by Gonzales Research & Media Services between December 14 and January 2. A total of 823 registered voters in Maryland were queried by live telephone interviews.

Gov. Hogan, a Republican governor in a traditionally blue state, is one of several members of the GOP who publicly spoke out against Trump during the campaign, saying he did not vote for him.

Since Trump’s win Nov. 8, Hogan has said his administration will work with the Trump administration.

Broken down by male and female voters, 77 percent of men approve of Hogan and 14 percent disapprove while 71 percent of women approve and 16 disapprove. Meanwhile, 37 percent of men have a favorable opinion of Trump, compared with 25 percent of women.

About 66 percent of Democrats approve of Hogan’s performance, while 86 percent of Republicans do, the poll says. When it comes to the president-elect, 17 percent of Democrats approve compared with 56 percent of Republicans.

The remaining percentages in each case did not respond, or were neutral.

The poll also asked voters for their opinions on the legalization of medical marijuana (70 percent favor it), the legalization of pro sports gambling (29 percent favor it) and the state’s heroin epidemic (41 percent say that, over the past five years, the epidemic has had a harmful effect on someone they know).

