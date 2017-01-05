Sugar Free Kids Md. Proposes Bill For Healthier Vending Machines

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sugar Free Kids Maryland announced its legislative agenda for 2017 on Thursday, with their top priority being a proposed bill that would require healthier options in vending machines on state property.
The group announced its legislative agenda for the 2017 Maryland General Assembly Session at the Maryland State Medical Society.
Their main talking point was the Maryland Healthy Vending Choices Act, which would require 50 percent of the snacks in vending machines on public property to meet heart-healthy standards.
“It’s time to give people the opportunity to choose healthier foods and live healthier lives,” said Dr. Richard Bruno, MedChi Board of Trustees Member.
It was also announced Thursday that 1199 SEIU, a local chapter of the nation’s largest healthcare union, will be one of six leading organizations of the 300-member Sugar Free Kids Maryland coalition.
