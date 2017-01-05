FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Snow Possible Tonight Into Friday Morning | Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Some Md. Counties | Cancellations/Delays | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter

Joe Flacco Saves Super Bowl “Party Poopers” In New Ad

January 5, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Ad, Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco, Party Poopers, Pepsi, Super Bowl, Tostitos

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco stars in the newest Pepsi and Tostitos spot as a party pooper.

An “emotional” Joe Flacco tackles the very serious issue of ‘Super Bowl Party Pooping’ in this clip. A former party pooper himself, Flacco is on a mission to help the party-challenged.

RELATED: Ravens QB Joe Flacco Gets Snack Coaching In New Pepsi Ad

Last season, Joe Flacco starred in a documentary-style ad as a snack coach for Pepsi.

With his deadpan humor still intact, Flacco is flawlessly funny in the new ad for Pepsi.

Watch as Joe Flacco teaches you how “you too can unpoop your party.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia