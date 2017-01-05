Joe Flacco Saves Super Bowl “Party Poopers” In New Ad

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco stars in the newest Pepsi and Tostitos spot as a party pooper.
An “emotional” Joe Flacco tackles the very serious issue of ‘Super Bowl Party Pooping’ in this clip. A former party pooper himself, Flacco is on a mission to help the party-challenged.
Last season, Joe Flacco starred in a documentary-style ad as a snack coach for Pepsi.
With his deadpan humor still intact, Flacco is flawlessly funny in the new ad for Pepsi.
Watch as Joe Flacco teaches you how “you too can unpoop your party.”