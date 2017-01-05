Nicole & Michael Phelps Had Third Wedding On New Year’s Eve

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson have tied the knot for a third time.

This time around the couple celebrated with a glamorous and glitzy New Year’s Eve wedding reception themed like the roaring 1920s.

Mr. and Mrs. Phelps first said “I do” at a small, five-person ceremony in their backyard in Tempe, Arizona, back in June, then followed that up with a wedding for 50 of their closest friends and family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on October 29.

Three months later they had yet another ceremony. Third times the charm?

So, why the multiple celebrations?

“We both come from great families and have a lot of friends so it was a challenge trying to figure out how we could include everybody,” Nicole revealed to BRIDES magazine. “As we talked through a lot of different ideas, we just kept coming back to the idea of doing a small and intimate wedding in Cabo, and hosting a larger celebration at home so we could include all of our family and friends.”

