Police Identify Man Found Dead In Garrett County Woods

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a body found in the woods in Garrett County on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 24-year old Alexander Stevens from Frostburg, Md. He was pronounced dead where his body was found in the 2600-block of Pine Swamp Road in Barton, Md.

Police say Stevens’ body had sustained trauma, but they have yet to determine a cause of death. An autopsy will be performed on the body later today.

A friend had reported the man missing yesterday morning. A police helicopter found the man during an aerial search just after 9:30 in the morning.

The investigation is now ongoing. The family of Alexander Stevens has requested privacy, and said that any questions should be directed to Maryland State Police.

