FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Tonight Into Friday Morning, SHA Pretreating Roads

Police Identify Man Found Dead In Garrett County Woods

January 5, 2017 7:18 AM
Filed Under: Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a body found in the woods in Garrett County on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 24-year old Alexander Stevens from Frostburg, Md. He was pronounced dead where his body was found in the 2600-block of Pine Swamp Road in Barton, Md.

Police say Stevens’ body had sustained trauma, but they have yet to determine a cause of death. An autopsy will be performed on the body later today.

A friend had reported the man missing yesterday morning. A police helicopter found the man during an aerial search just after 9:30 in the morning.

The investigation is now ongoing. The family of Alexander Stevens has requested privacy, and said that any questions should be directed to Maryland State Police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia