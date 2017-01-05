Snow Possible Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Snow is on it’s way here in Maryland.

According to WJZ’s Marty Bass, there will be a coating up to 1′ of snow by Friday morning. Snow is expected to start tonight and continue lightly for about 12 hours.

The State Highway Administration says crews are pretreating roads and interstates ahead of what it calls the state’s “first accumulating snowfall of the season.”

The SHA has already begun spraying salt brine on roads to prevent snow or ice from bonding to the pavement.

“The storm is expected to impact Friday morning’s rush hour, which presents challenges for SHA crews as they become stuck in the same traffic as everyone else,” said SHA Administrator Gregory C. Johnson, P.E. “We ask that travelers make smart and informed travel choices Friday morning by delaying commuting to enable crews to effectively treat roads.”

Bass says snow is now looking less likely for Saturday into Sunday, saying the low should be forming far off shore. But the chill will remain in the air.

“The chill will be staying with us through the weekend. But another look at the extended forecast show’s a warm up as we move toward next Wednesday, and beyond.”

