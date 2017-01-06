Baltimore AFL Team’s Season To Begin In April, Name Announcement This Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new Baltimore Arena Football team will kick off their inaugural season this April.

The Arena Football League’s 30th Anniversary Season is set to kick off on Friday, April 7 at Verizon Center when the new team will play the Washington Valor. The home opener will take place on May 7, 2017 at Royal Farms Arena when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Storm at 1 p.m.

Baltimore will play 14-games this AFL season featuring games against the Cleveland Gladiators, Philadelphia Soul and Storm, with all games played on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Full season-ticket memberships are currently on sale for the inaugural season. Full season tickets start at just $8 per game. Single game tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale to the general public in the coming weeks.

The full promotional schedule, including giveaways, theme nights and food and beverage specials, plus the entire broadcast schedule release is coming soon.

The Baltimore team’s name and uniform are scheduled to be unveiled Jan. 25.