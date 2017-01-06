BPD Commish: Attrition Skyrocketed After Freddie Gray, But Changes Coming In 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After Baltimore City’s Police Union sounded the alarm this week, saying the department is in crisis because it has too few officers, Commissioner Kevin Davis said 100 officers will be reassigned to patrol districts this month.

According to a new report, there are more than 100 fewer Baltimore City PD officers than last year, with the union saying this poses a safety concern as officers are being overworked.

“You get in a crisis mode like we’re in right now with crime out of control and not enough uniformed officers on the street,” said Lt. Gene Ryan, president of the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police. “I would say it’s at a crisis point.”

WJZ’s Mike Hellgren found that there are 2,528 sworn officers, with 999 assigned to neighborhood patrols.

In the past year, the total number of officers is down 118, with 103 fewer officers on neighborhood beats.

At a news conference Friday in response to the criticism, Davis said the attrition rate has skyrocketed since Freddie Gray’s death and the unrest in the city that followed.

Officer who left the department “were tired,” he said. And last year, protests consumed more than 100,000 working hours for officers, he added.

“I applaud the police officers who stayed. I really applaud the police officers who were eligible to retire but stayed anyway.”

He and Mayor Catherine Pugh both said several times during the conference that the department is hiring.

In addition to the officers reassigned to patrol, Davis announced that 2017’s strategy will be “data-driven.”

Training hours have also been doubled for BPD officers to 80 hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

