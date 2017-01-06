BWI Stepping Up Security Following Deadly Florida Airport Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following Friday’s shooting that killed at least five people and injured at least eight others in Florida, BWI Marshall Airport is stepping up patrol and doing everything they can to keep travelers safe.
BWI officials say there have been no threats there, but they are remaining vigilant and stepping up patrols in public areas.
They remind travelers to say something if you see something, and don’t be afraid to approach an officer.
BWI Marshall Airport released the following statement following Friday’s shooting in Florida:
As a National Capital Region airport, BWI Marshall Airport consistently operates with a high level of security. Aviation security remains our leading focus and commitment.
BWI Marshall Airport is working closely with federal and state security and law enforcement authorities. The airport is closely monitoring the situation in Fort Lauderdale. At this point, there is no indication of any local threat.
Aviation security uses multiple layers. Passengers will continue to see many security measures in place at BWI Marshall Airport. There are other security procedures and protocols that the public would not recognize. Customers will likely observe a heightened level of security, as the airport and our partners act with an abundance of precaution.
The traveling public should remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, and should report any suspicious activity to authorities.
