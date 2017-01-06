BWI Stepping Up Security Following Deadly Florida Airport Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following Friday’s shooting that killed at least five people and injured at least eight others in Florida, BWI Marshall Airport is stepping up patrol and doing everything they can to keep travelers safe.

BWI officials say there have been no threats there, but they are remaining vigilant and stepping up patrols in public areas.

They remind travelers to say something if you see something, and don’t be afraid to approach an officer.

BWI Marshall Airport released the following statement following Friday’s shooting in Florida: