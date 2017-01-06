FIRST WARNING WEATHER: More Snow Headed To Md. Tonight | Cancellations/Delays | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter

Congressman’s Son ‘Dabs’ During Swearing-In Photo Opp With Paul Ryan

January 6, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Paul Ryan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Kansas congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the House swearing-in ceremony in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted: “He’s grounded.”

During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan. As the photographer prepared to take photos, the son raised one arm in the move popularized by sports celebrities known as dabbing, hiding his face as if he was about to sneeze.

Ryan asked if he was OK. As the teen began laughing, Marshall said: “He’s sneezing.”

Marshall, an obstetrician, won Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat after beating incumbent tea party favorite Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary.

