Firearm Deer Season Reopens in Most of Maryland

January 6, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Deer hunting, Deer Season, Firearm Deer Season, Hunting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says hunters have another chance to bag deer in most of the state.

The firearm deer season reopens Friday through Saturday everywhere except Garrett and Allegany counties, and the western half of Washington county. The season remains open Sunday on private land only in Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Washington and Worcester counties.

Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto says in a statement that the winter season is popular, and helps the agency meet its goal of reducing the deer population in the targeted counties.

