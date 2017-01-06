Fmr. MSP Cadet Sentenced For Causing Fatal Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A former Maryland State Police cadet is set to spend the next year in jail after being sentenced for causing a crash that killed a motorist.

Back in November, Sebastian Reyes was found guilty of criminally negligent manslaughter, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and speed greater than reasonable and prudent, in the death of Karen Holt-Williams.

The crash happened on August 1, 2014, on Interstate 495 in Lanham. Troopers say Sebastian Reyes, a former cadet in the commercial vehicle enforcement division, was driving an unmarked SUV on a routine assignment.

Police say Reyes used a crossover for emergency vehicles to head in the opposition direction, before losing control of the vehicle and sideswiping a car driven by Karen Holt-Williams of Temple Hills.

Authorities say Holt-Williams’ car traveled across the interstate and hit a jersey wall head-on. Reyes’ SUV hit another car.

Authorities say their investigation into the crash found that Reyes was traveling at 74 mph in a 55 mph zone, and could have reached speeds as high as 99 mph before the crash.

“We are disappointed in the sentence handed down this afternoon given the reckless disregard that Mr. Reyes exhibited that day,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks. “There was absolutely no reason that he should have been traveling that fast on the Beltway, during rush hour, simply to take a cruiser to the car wash. He has yet to take full responsibility for his actions and we believe that the three year sentence we requested was more appropriate.”