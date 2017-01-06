Kevin Gausman Talks Curveballs, Off-Season & More On Hot Stove Show

Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman joined the Hot Stove Show with Jim Hunter and Roch Kubatko to discuss what he’s been doing in the off season and how he’s preparing for the 2017 season.

One thing new for Gausman this off season is that he got married and is enjoying the time off at home in Louisiana.

Gausman unfortunately began last season on the disabled list, but finished the season on a high note with 30 starts. Gausman said, “When you’re pitching well, it carries over. I think sometimes you can get stuck in the trap of having a couple bad games in a row, and letting that get to you. But then it’s just about figuring out the next step in my development. It’s great to have 30 starts last year, and that’s something that I’m very proud of, but I feel like if I would have had four more starts or even a couple more I could have hit that 200 mark.”

Gausman also talks about perfecting his curve ball and adding different pitches to his repertoire, raising about $30,000 for the people in Louisiana and more.

Tune in to hear the full interview below: