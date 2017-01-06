More Snow Headed To The Area Tonight, Winter Storm Warning For Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We got by with minimal impact from the overnight snow, but we have another system on the way.

Impacts locally will be a coating to an inch here in the metro overnight.

North and west of the city will see virtually no snow at all, WJZ’s Marty Bass says.

But to the southeast in DelMarVa, tonight through tomorrow night, 3 to 5 inches is possible.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the southernmost parts of the Eastern shore from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

This next low is also going to slap north Georgia and the eastern Carolinas.

On top of all this, the COLD temps need to be part of the headline, according to Marty.

Today through Monday the highs are 35-31-29-28-31. The lows are 23-16-14-22 — cold bordering on polar.

However, it looks like we’ll get milder and calmer as we move into mid week next week, and beyond toward next weekend.

