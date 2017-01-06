Orioles Trade Yovani Gallardo For OF Seth Smith From Mariners

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired OF Seth Smith from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for RHP Yovani Gallardo and cash considerations.

Smith, 34, hit .249/.342/.415 (94-for-378) with 16 home runs and a career-high 63 RBI over 137 games with the Mariners last season.

He led Seattle hitters with a .326 batting average (28-for-86) with runners in scoring position (ranked 12th among American League hitters), including a .545 clip (6-for-11) with the bases loaded. Smith homered in a career-high four consecutive games from June 30-July 3, one of nine American League players to homer in four or more consecutive games last season. He ranked fifth among American League outfielders with a .994 fielding percentage in 2016 and has posted a career .989 fielding percentage as an outfielder. Originally selected by the Colorado Rockies in the second round of the 2004 First-Year Player Draft, Smith has hit .261/.344/.447 with 205 doubles, 31 triples, 113 home runs, and 426 RBI in 1,138 career Major League games.

Gallardo, 30, pitched to a 6-8 record with a 5.42 ERA (71 ER/118.0 IP) in one season with the Orioles. Over 10 Major League seasons, he owns a 108-83 record with a 3.79 ERA (670 ER/1591.2 IP).

Gallardo was signed to a two-year contract with an option prior to the 2016 season.