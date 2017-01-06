Overnight Snow Could Cause Morning Commute Problems

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The snow has mostly moved out of the area here in Baltimore with minimal impact. But cold temperatures and wet roads could cause problems on the morning commute.

The State Highway Administration is warning travelers to take it easy heading into work this morning.

“The storm is expected to impact Friday morning’s rush hour, which presents challenges for SHA crews as they become stuck in the same traffic as everyone else,” said SHA Administrator Gregory C. Johnson, P.E. “We ask that travelers make smart and informed travel choices Friday morning by delaying commuting to enable crews to effectively treat roads.”

A winter weather advisory was cancelled around 3:30 this morning as snow moved out of the area. Winter storm warnings will go into effect Saturday at 1 a.m. for Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties until 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams says snow is now looking less likely for Saturday into Sunday, saying the low should be forming far off shore. But the chill will remain in the air.

The cold weather will be staying with us through the weekend. But another look at the extended forecast show’s a warm up as we move toward next Wednesday, and beyond.

