FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Snow Showers Move Out Of Maryland | Cancellations/Delays | Winter Storm Warning For Some Maryland Counties | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter |

Overnight Snow Could Cause Morning Commute Problems

January 6, 2017 4:49 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The snow has mostly moved out of the area here in Baltimore with minimal impact. But cold temperatures and wet roads could cause problems on the morning commute.

The State Highway Administration is warning travelers to take it easy heading into work this morning.

“The storm is expected to impact Friday morning’s rush hour, which presents challenges for SHA crews as they become stuck in the same traffic as everyone else,” said SHA Administrator Gregory C. Johnson, P.E. “We ask that travelers make smart and informed travel choices Friday morning by delaying commuting to enable crews to effectively treat roads.”

A winter weather advisory was cancelled around 3:30 this morning as snow moved out of the area. Winter storm warnings will go into effect Saturday at 1 a.m. for Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties until 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams says snow is now looking less likely for Saturday into Sunday, saying the low should be forming far off shore. But the chill will remain in the air.

The cold weather will be staying with us through the weekend. But another look at the extended forecast show’s a warm up as we move toward next Wednesday, and beyond.

Stay with WJZ for your latest First Warning Weather forecast.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia