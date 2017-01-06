BREAKING: Several Shot, 5 Dead At Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Suspect In Custody Has Been Identified

Baltimore Man Accused Of Raping Paralyzed Woman in Nursing Home

January 6, 2017 5:28 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 61-year-old man has been denied bail on charges that he raped a woman in a nursing home who can’t walk.

Donald Stanton faces several charges, including first-degree rape, in the case.

On January 1, the Baltimore City Police Department received a report of a 43-year-old woman in a nursing home being raped.

Police report the victim suffers from paralysis and can’t walk. Police say the rape happened after Stanton walked into her room, threatened her, then raped her.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stanton on Wednesday, and he was arrested a day later.

