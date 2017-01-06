Pitcher Dylan Bundy Joins Orioles Hot Stove Show

Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy joined Jim Hunter and Roch Kubatko on the Orioles Hot Stove Show to talk spring training, the off-season and more.

Coming into spring training healthy and putting his injuries behind him, Bundy said,”My arm felt good the whole season, even though it was only 110 innings or so, it was a big mark for me.”

This year, Bundy will be a starter without restrictions. “It’s a different feeling. I went into camp before as an eighteen year old trying to make the team out of camp. But now, I’m just going to go in there like I always have like I’m going to make the team and pitch and get my work in there,” said Bundy.

Bundy also discusses what it will be like without Matt Wieters and making the adjustments with new catcher Welington Castillo.

Tune in the hear the full interview below: