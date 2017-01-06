Police: Balt. Co. Teacher Left Country After Sex Acts With Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Franklin High School teacher who engaged in sex acts with a student, according to Baltimore County Police.

Investigators say 24-year-old Spanish teacher Ekatherine Pappas, of the 200 block of Lyndale Avenue, has left the country.

Franklin High’s School Resource Officer contacted police Thursday after learning of a video depicting Pappas engaged in a sex act with a male student.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children Unit initiated an investigation which confirmed the existence of the video and the teacher’s involvement in sex acts with the 16-year-old student on two occasions, Dec. 21 and 22.

The crimes did not occur on school property.

Pappas will be charged with sexual abuse of a minor, 4th degree sexual offense and related charges.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives with this case, including locating Pappas, should contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

