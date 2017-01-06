FIRST WARNING WEATHER: More Snow Headed To Md. Tonight | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter

Prince George's Co. Police Release New Video of ATM Theft

January 6, 2017 12:37 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department has released new video of three thieves using a U-Haul truck to steal an ATM from a gas station.

The video shows the suspects back the U-Haul truck up to the ATM, located in the 3200 block of Queens Chapel Rd., before putting the machine into their truck and driving away.

This is the sixth ATM robbery being investigated in Prince George’s County within the last month.

Earlier this week, police in Washington D.C. found a stolen U-Haul truck filled with ATMs. So far, officials have not said how many ATMs were found inside the U-Haul.

If you have any information about these crimes, call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS.

