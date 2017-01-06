Ravens’ John Urschel Makes Forbes ’30 Under 30′ List

BREAKING: Several Shot, 5 Dead At Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport

January 6, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, John Urschel, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When he’s not pursuing his PhD at MIT, John Urschel is the back up guard for the Baltimore Ravens.

Urschel played in 13 games for the Ravens this season and started three times. But before the season started, Urschel turned his focus towards classes at MIT for spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra and machine learning for which he passes with flying colors.

RELATED: Ravens John Urschel Crunches Numbers With Baltimore Co. Students During Off Season

This landed him on the Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ In Science list at the age of 25 (the second youngest on the list).

Urschel joins the likes of an engineer for NASA, a statistician who tracks human trafficking across the globe for nonprofit and law-enforcement efforts and the cofounder of Visikol, which allows scientists to view tissues three-dimensionally.

Urschel has published six mathematics papers and has three more ready for review. He’s won more than a handful of academic awards for his mastery of math all this while playing in the NFL.

