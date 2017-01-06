Slain Howard Co. Teen Gave Time To Help Special Needs Students

Ellicott City, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard county teenager, killed just hours into the new year — is being remembered. Those who knew her well, say she was very quick with a smile, and involved in a program working with classmates with special needs.

Hours into the new year, 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba is shot and killed by a 15-year-old classmate, who then turned the gun on himself.

“It’s played an effect on all of the student,” says Laura Parsons, a teacher at Howard High School.

Caring, energetic, and always smiling is how Parsons remembers Charlotte, who was a volunteer with the school’s Best Buddies program, that pairs students with special-needs students.

“She would volunteer to hang out with that person. Some of our special-needs students know Charlotte and aren’t sure how to express they feel,” says Parsons.

The suspect, Sean Crizer lived in Charlotte’s same neighborhood.

“You just wonder why. Why Charlotte, why did this happen? It’s hard to come to grips with this,” says Parsons.

Questions surrounding the murder suicide are still unanswered, like how the teenage boy entered the home, and what the relationship was between the two.

“There is still forensic evidence to be analyzed. Computers, cell phones,” says Sherry Llewellyn, with Howard County Police.

Howard High School’s principal says the school is trying to get back to normal.

“Some of the stuff there is just shocking and mind blowing,” says Howard High School principal Nick Novak.

Coming back with this news, has really shaken the community, shaken the students.

Funeral arrangements for Charlotte Zaremba are tomorrow.