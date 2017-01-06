Steve Smith Missed Out On $1M By Just 187 Yards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Steve Smith Sr. missed out on a $1 million incentive because the Ravens offense didn’t improve from last season.
If Baltimore had run just 187 more yards this season, Smith would’ve walked away with a not-so-little retirement gift.
Smith’s $1 million incentive would apply if he participated in 60% of the offensive snaps and if the Ravens’ offense produced better numbers than 2015.
Smith fulfilled his part of the deal playing in 63% of Baltimore’s snaps, but unfortunately the team fell short on the offensive numbers. Baltimore totaled 5,563 yards, which was No. 17 in the NFL, but not enough for Smith.
In order for the 2016 offense to surpass the 2015 one, they only had to average 12 more yards per game for Smith to increase his $3 million salary by 25 percent.
Smith is still the only player in NFL history with at least 1,000 catches, 1,000 PR yards and 2,000 KOR yards.