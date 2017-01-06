Steve Smith Officially Resigns As Only Steve Smith Can

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – If Steve Smith’s play on the field isn’t Hall of Fame worthy, his trash talk certainly is.
The sixteen year veteran officially sent in his retirement letter to the NFL in true Smith fashion, with one last jab at the defenders who had to cover him over the years.
Steve Smith tweeted out the letter on Friday, with the caption, “It’s official, my letter to the @NFL #agent89 out”
In the attached letter addressed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Smith wrote, “This is to notify you that as of today, I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs. I am retiring from the National Football League.”
Smith announced his retirement at a press conference before the final game of the season. He finishes his career ranked 7th all time in NFL recieving yards. He played 13 years with the Carolina Panthers before ending his career with 3 seasons in Baltimore.
