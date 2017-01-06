The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of January 7th

This week’s edition of the Norris & Long Show best of includes interviews with Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report on the Ravens salary cap situation and Scott Wright of NFL Draft Countdown on where the Ravens should look in the upcoming NFL Draft.

BRIAN McFARLAND

Brian joined Ed and Rob to talk about all the questions surrounding the Ravens as they head to the 2017 off-season.

Brian started by talking about if the Ravens will have to make some shrewd moves with veterans to help their cap saying “yes I would certainly think so, right now once they resign their practice squad guys and restricted free agents which have some interesting decision among themselves they’ll have about 4 million under the cap…so they’ll have to make some decisions in some cases easy ones and in some cases harder decisions.” Ed followed up that answer by inquiring whether or not Elvis Dumervil could be one of those cap casualties with Brian saying “Yeah he is definitely one of those guys at the top of their list, it’s a 6 million cap savings which is substantial given what you got from him last year.”

Brian went on to talk about a couple of other guys who could be cap casualties most of which came from the secondary including names like Kyle Arrington, Kendrick Lewis and Shareece Wright. Brian also finished up by talking about what kind of moves the Ravens will be able to make this off-season to improve their roster.

SCOTT WRIGHT

Scott Wright is the owner and main content provider for NFL Draft Countdown.

Scott joined Ed and Rob to talk about some of the options the Ravens will have when they pick 16th in the NFL Draft.

Scott started by talking about if this year’s draft will look at all like last year’s with the trades at the top saying “well the top player in this draft is going to be Myles Garrett the defensive end pass rush specialist from Texas A&M, if the best player goes number one overall it is him but as usual the top teams in this draft all need quarterbacks and there isn’t a Andrew Luck type at the top of this class.”

Scott was asked about the Ravens and where they should look to add a player come draft time Scott said “I think Baltimore the past few years they’ve done a good job of beefing up the the front seven…even though Tavon Young had an excellent rookie season after he and Jimmy Smith there isn’t much there so they still need help there.” As for the secondary depth in this draft Scott said “cornerback may be the best position in this draft you’re going to be able to get a starter into the second, third, and maybe even fourth rounds.”

Scott went on to talk about some secondary players that the Ravens should target as well as other areas they should focus on with picks outside of the first round.