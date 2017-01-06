FIRST WARNING WEATHER: More Snow Headed To Md. Tonight | Cancellations/Delays | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter

(VIDEO) Firefighters Save Senior Dog Stranded On Icy River

January 6, 2017 10:31 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog stranded on an icy river in Madison County, Iowa, Monday, according to the Des Moines Register.

Jerry Romine was out walking his own dog when he heard barking from under a bridge.

He followed the noise and spotted a black dog, later identified as a 13-year-old Labradoodle Sam, struggling to keep its head above water.

Romine tried to save Sam with a rope but couldn’t reach him.

The video above shows Winterset firefighters sliding across the frozen river in a boat to save the pup, who was then taken for treatment at the Winterset Veterinary Center.

Sam was later reunited with its owner, who called to thank Romine and sent along a photo of Sam recovering at home, according to local reports.

