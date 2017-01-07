Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Howard Co; Wife Says He Was on PCP

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man who was believed to be on PCP, says his wife, was fatally shot by Howard County Police officers Saturday morning.

Around 8:52 a.m., officers responded to 6300 block of Woodland Forest Drive for a domestic incident in Elkridge, where the suspect, who was believed to be violating a protective order, broke into his estranged wife’s home.

The wife told the dispatcher that she had a protective order and that she believed the man, described to being in his 40’s, was using PCP. Dispatchers reported that she was screaming for help as the man broke into her home and then she dropped the phone. There were three small children also inside the house.

Officers found the rear glass door shattered, and were confronted by the suspect inside the house. The suspect strangled one officer and struggled with two others before being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two officers were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman and her children were not injured.

This story will be updated.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook