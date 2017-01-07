Ellicott City Teen Remembered, ‘She Brought So Much Joy To So Many People’

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — On Saturday family and loved ones of 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba, remember her life as they say their final goodbye. As each person enters the church, it’s a day of heartbreak, yet a celebration of life as 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba is laid to rest.

“She was incredibly empathetic. She loved people, she loved animals and she wanted to see best in this world,” says Charlotte’s aunt, Mary Helen Sprecher.

Charlotte’s death is still surrounded by so many unanswered questions. On Ney Year’s Day, around 2 a.m., Charlotte’s mother heard noises from her bedroom. Once she opened the door, she was shot by a 15-year-old male. The teenage boy then turned the gun on Charlotte, and soon after, shooting himself in the head.

Charlotte’s mother and the boy survive, though the boy did later die from his injuries. That 15-year-old took charlotte’s life, but he did not kill the love she shared with the world.

“She brought so much joy to so many people and that was what she really wanted to do. Not so much that she wanted to bring joy, but she wanted the world to be a more joyful place,” says Sprecher.

The impact this 16-year-old made in the world surrounding her, will live on, and continue to inspire others.

“And on dark days like this it’s hard to remember it, but as we move forward, we will continue to make that light shine,” says Sprecher.

The 15-year-old shooter was identified as Sean Crizer. He died from his self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head on Tuesday. Police say he stole the gun he used. Investigators are still searching for a motive.

Charlotte’s family says they are all appreciative of the kindness everyone has shown during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe Page has been established to help the family of Charlotte Zaremba. To see the page and to donate CLICK HERE.