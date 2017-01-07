Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning For Md. Counties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Maryland, from 3 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Meteorologist Tim Williams says the advisory has been extended to Baltimore City, as well as southern parts of Baltimore County, Howard and Harford Counties. It also adds the northeast corner of the Chesapeake Bay, including Cecil County. However, Maryland’s Eastern Shore is under a Winter Storm warning and is expected to get 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Snow began accumulating Maryland, around 1 a.m. and gained momentum after 3 a.m. Temperatures will be colder, with the low at 22 degrees.

There is also a wind chill advisory in effect for the western of Maryland.

Snow arrived around 9 a.m. Saturday. We’re expecting a high for the day near 26 and accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible for the Baltimore area, similar to what was experienced on Thursday.

A couple locations across the Delmarva could get a little more than 6 inches. This snow will depart by 2-3 p.m. in the City with an earlier end time to the west and a later end time to the east.

Following the snow, skies will begin to clear out. While the sun will be out on Sunday, the cold northwest winds will cause temperatures to struggle to rise. While the thermometer will read the 20’s, it will only feel in the single digits with 20-30 mph winds. Another bitterly cold night is in store Sunday night.

This story is being updated.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook