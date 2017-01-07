Two Supects In Custody Following Non-Fatal Shooting In Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County say two suspects are in custody, following a shooting Saturday evening in Columbia.

Police say around 5:15 p.m. Saturday officers arrived at Old Dobbin Road for reports a man in the roadway who’d been shot in the leg. Police found the victim, as well as two people in the area who they identified as suspects. Police say they also recovered a handgun.

Police say the man was air lifted the University of Maryland Shock Trauma from a parking area of Long Reach High School. Police say that the high school however, was not related to the crime and the shooting did not happen on the school’s property.

Police say they are working to identify the two suspects in custody, as well as the victim.

Police say the victim’s condition isn’t known at this time.

This story will be updated.

