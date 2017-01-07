Weather Blog: Winter Wx Advisory Remaining In Effect For Parts Of S. Md & E. Shore

*Winter Weather Advisories* & *Winter Storm Warnings* remain in place for portions of southern Maryland as well as the Eastern Shore through tonight. Many areas have already picked up a good 6-10″ plus of snowfall, as expected. The lower Eastern Shore continues to get hammered with snow… even at this hour as the system tapers off from west to east.The sunshine has already returned in Baltimore and high pressure is beginning to move in for the night. Look for mostly clear skies overnight… but it is going to be cold! Many areas will drop down into the teens overnight and wind chill values will be below zero at times. I’ll have an updated look at the forecast tonight at 6pm on WJZ. See ya then!

