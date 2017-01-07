Winter Weather Blasts the East Coast; State of Emergency for Wicomico Co.

January 7, 2017 10:25 PM By Tracey Leong
Filed Under: Eastern Shore, Winter Weather Advisory

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Some areas saw dusting, others saw several inches of snow Saturday. Tracey Leong explains which regions were the hardest hit.

So far, Saturday’s precipitation is the biggest winter storm in Maryland this year, the Eastern Shore bore the brunt.

“Roads are pretty bad coming up, pretty bad, I have four wheel drive and we are still sliding around,” said Michael Roth, who lives in Salisbury. “After they plow not putting salt down so getting about half inch of pack down so its really slick.”

Which created a headache for drivers in Salisbury. Maryland state police are urging people to not travel during the storm.

“Stay home unless its absolutely necessary so we can have the opportunity to have the roads cleared,” said Sgt. Russo, of the Maryland State Police.

Those who need to drive should use snow tires or chains. 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected to blanket Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Additional crews have been hired to handle the storm and emergency officials are working around the clock to get all major roads cleared.

The storm has left our area, the impact could be felt for days.

Officials also warn motorists to be careful of the high winds that have the potential to knock out traffic signals.

