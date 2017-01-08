2 Dead, 1 Injured in Washington Car Wreck

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia police say two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a car wreck in Washington.

Police say the wreck occurred on Saturday at roughly 3:15 a.m. when the driver of a Mercedes Benz lost control of the car on the 3600 block of New York Avenue and veered onto a grass covered island before striking a guardrail on the bridge.

Police say the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own, while the front and rear passengers were thrown from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have identified the passengers as 23-year-old Tyrone Waters and 34-year-old Michael Waters. The driver has been taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.