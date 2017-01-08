27-Year-Old Man Shot in the Arm in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm early Saturday morning, according to City police.
Around 12:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Parksley Avenue for a shooting.
Police located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and had medics transport him to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
