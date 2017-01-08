Balt. Co. Police: Barricade Over, Started After Someone Ate Suspect’s Sandwich

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say an armed man has been taken into police custody after barricading himself inside a house at Baltimore Street and Overview Avenue in southeastern Baltimore County.
Police tell WJZ the barricade situation started over a domestic dispute. Police say the suspect became upset when someone in the home took a bite out his grilled cheese sandwich.
The suspect reportedly shot off his gun while inside the home. Some people who were inside the home were able to escape while the man remained inside with his weapon. No injuries have been reported. Baltimore County Police say North Point Road between Kane and Eastern is shut down.
No one else is reported to be in the home with the suspect.
