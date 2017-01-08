DC Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

January 8, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

Police say officers responded to the 3500 block of 6th Street for a report of gunshots. When the officers arrived they found a man inside a parked car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Devin Hall. The incident is still under investigation.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

