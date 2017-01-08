UPDATE: Missing Service Dog Found Safe

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– UPDATE (12:15 p.m.): Mayhem, a service dog that had been reported missing, has been found safe and returned home.
ORIGINAL STORY: Warrior Events, an Annapolis organization that helps wounded military veterans by setting up monthly events, needs helps locating a service dog.
Mayhem went missing from 150 Crowsfoot Lane in Centreville Saturday around noon. He’s a 2-year-old, all white Dogo Argentino that weighs around 100 pounds.
RELATED: Gwynn Oak Family Searching For Missing Dog Ziggy
Owner Rebecca Fletcher recommends not yelling his name or going into the woods because he will likely retreat and go into survival mode.
If you see him you’re asked to call Fletcher at 443-569-1508 or Warrior Events’ Tina Tozzi at 443-336-2225.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook