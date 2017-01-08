‘No Pants’ Subway Event to Donate Clothes to Charities

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Some Philadelphia subway riders are gearing up to show some skin despite the Arctic temperatures, as the city readies for the annual “No Pants” ride.
What started in New York City in 2002 with a just a handful of people has blossomed into a worldwide movement involving thousands. No Pants rides are scheduled Sunday in about 50 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.
The event was started by Improv Everywhere, a comedy collective that stages unexpected performances in public places.
The goal is not to offend, but to make people laugh.
Philadelphia’s version is sponsored by a laundry delivery service, and they ask folks to bring an article of clothing to donate.
Sunday’s highs are in the low 20s, but it will feel more like single digits.
