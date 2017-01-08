Police: 3 Hospitalized In Shootings Within Hour Of Each Other

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating shootings that sent three people to the hospital within an hour of each other Sunday afternoon.

All three shootings happened in the northwest district, with police getting the first reported shooting call at 1:11 p.m.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Liberty Heights Ave., and after arriving on scene, found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

Just minutes later, police got another call about a shooting in the 5500 block of Cadillac Ave.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the lower body. He was also taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Then, at 2:12 p.m., police again got a call about a shooting, this time in the 3800 block of Milford Ave.

Officers found an 18-year-old who had been grazed by a gunshot on his ear. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call BPD Citywide Shooting detectives at (410)396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

