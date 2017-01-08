Police: Man Stabbed To Death By Girlfriend’s Teen Son

January 8, 2017 11:00 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 35-year-old man who they say was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s 16-year-old son.

Police report getting the call at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, January 7. Officers were called out to the 3300 block of North Point Road in Dundalk about an assault.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old man lying in the backyard, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Saturday night.

According to police, their investigation found the victim was arguing with his live-in girlfriend.

Police say the argument continued outside between the victim and his girlfriend’s 16-year-old son, and the teen later took out a knife and stabbed the man several times.

The names of the victim and suspect are not being released until the suspect has been formally charged.

