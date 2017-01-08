Weather Blog: Cold, mostly sunny & windy Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This storm is long gone as high pressure will move in for Sunday and Monday.

This will allow for a rather sunny, but windy day on Sunday. Highs will struggle to rise with the cold-air advection in place. Areas with a fresh amount of snow will have to deal with blowing and drifting snow throughout the day.

This northwest flow will generate a few lake-effect snow bands on Sunday. Some of these bands could make it to some areas north and west of the city with a passing snow shower or flurry, mainly this afternoon. We are not expecting any accumulation.

These snow bands will dissipate Sunday night as the high continues to build. Skies will clear and the winds will weaken.

This will likely cause temperatures to tumble Sunday night, especially in areas with a fresh snow pack. Many outlying areas will fall in the single digits.

On Monday, a weak storm will push across southeast Canada. This will push a weak warm front across the region, bringing some clouds during the day. With this cloud cover, temperatures are likely to stay in the 20s.

By Monday night, the clouds will move off to the north and east, allowing skies to clear out a little in the evening. Clouds will thicken again toward dawn as a storm approaches from the west.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook