Weather Blog: Cold Temps Into Monday With Some Sun

It was as beautiful Sunday with tons of sunshine, but unfortunately, the sun hasn’t helped to warm us up at all! Highs have been in the 20s this afternoon and with the wind chill it has felt more like the single digits and teens.

Winds relax somewhat tonight, but it is going to be *very* cold as we drop into the teens with some of the burbs in the single digits under mostly clear skies. Highs on Monday are in the upper 20s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase Monday night.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with a wintry mix possible north and west of town. The bulk of our region should end up staying dry on Tuesday. We turn milder on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s and rain around.