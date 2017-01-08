Wounded Veterans Organization Needs Help Finding Missing Service Dog

January 8, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Centreville Maryland, Misssing Dog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Warrior Events, an Annapolis organization that helps wounded military veterans by setting up monthly events, needs helps locating a service dog.

Mayhem went missing from 150 Crowsfoot Lane in Centreville Saturday around noon. He’s a 2-year-old, all white Dogo Argentino that weighs around 100 pounds.

RELATED: Gwynn Oak Family Searching For Missing Dog Ziggy

Owner Rebecca Fletcher recommends not yelling his name or going into the woods because he will likely retreat and go into survival mode.

If you see him you’re asked to call Fletcher at 443-569-1508 or Warrior Events’ Tina Tozzi at 443-336-2225.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia