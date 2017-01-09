2 Arrested For Howard County Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested for a Howard County shooting that sent a 37-year-old to the hospital.

22-year-old Daries Williams, of Baltimore, and 24-year-old Eric Shird, of Columbia, have been charged for the shooting that occurred in the Long Reach area of Columbia on Saturday, January 7.

Police were called at 5:15 p.m., about a shooting in the 6100 block of Old Dobbin Ln.

Responding officers found a man lying in the roadway, along with two suspects in the area. Officers were also able to recover a handgun.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is currently listed in good condition.

Williams faces charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a felony, attempted armed robbery and related charges.

Shird has been charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, drug possession with intent to distribute, and related charges.

