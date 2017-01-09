After 3 Die In Crash, 2 Charged With Letting Minors Drink

LAVALE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police have charged a couple with allowing underage drinking at a party in their LaVale home after three young men were killed in a car crash after the party.
The agency said in a news release Monday that 55-year-old Cynthia Stevens and 52-year-old Allen Stevens Sr. were charged Friday. Both are charged with allowing underage possession and consumption of alcohol, and other offenses.
Troopers say on April 30, a car occupied by three men ages 17, 20 and 22 crashed into a tree on North First Street. All three were killed.
Police say investigators learned that the men had been at a party earlier that evening that involved underage drinking.
A phone number listed to the Stevenses was disconnected. Online court records don’t list an attorney for them.
