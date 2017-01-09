Arrest Made In Kim Kardashian West Robbery

Baltimore (WJZ/AP) – Police arrest 16 people in France in connection to October’s robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Police say on October 3rd, robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian was staying. The robbers then tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with nearly $10 million worth of jewelry.

Kardashian was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

French TV reports say DNA traces from the scene led police to the suspects, who will now be held for questioning.

The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.

