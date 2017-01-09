Baltimore Gathers To Honor The Life Of Keion Carpenter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Monday, hundreds of people gathered to honor the life of Keion Carpenter. The former NFL player, who is from Baltimore, gave so much time and love to his hometown before his sudden death while vacationing with family in Florida.

New Psalmist Baptist Church was filled with those who loved, and were inspired by Carpenter on Monday. There were smiles of the love and motivation he shared with the world, but more importantly, his hometown of Baltimore.

His life was dedicated to giving hope to others.

“I said this brother has been driven by pain, that lead him to his passion, to do his purpose,” says Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings during Keion’s funeral service.

“We learned that it wasn’t something to be sad about, because it’s a celebration, a celebration that he did live and not that he died. And that is a blessing that he lived,” says 10-year-old Ailaya King.

Keion achieved one of his childhood goals, he made it to the nNFL the big time. But he was never too big for his hometown and that’s why he continued to give back.”

“He wanted to establish housing for single parents in Baltimore,” says Congressman Cummings.

Some family and friends, but many through his monitorship with “The Carpenter House,” where he was always looking to give back to his hometown.

His unexpected death came while on vacation with his family in Florida when he fell, hitting his head and died from blunt-force head trauma.

While the man we knew is no longer with us, his legacy will live on within those he inspired.

“If you want to see Keion live, let him live within you. Go out there and mentor a child, go out there and give a donation,” says Congressman Cummings.

“Go out there and stand up for our children, go out there and take them to a football game, go out there and take them to a movie that’s how he would want you to live out his legacy. That’s what it’s all about.”

A viewing for Carpenter was held on Sunday.

The Carpenter House will continue its mission, and plans to expand into other states.

Carpenter live in Georgia with his wife and kids, but was buried here in Baltimore at Woodlawn Cemetery.

