Man Who Barricaded Self Over Grilled Cheese Sandwich Charged

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who police say barricaded himself in a Dundalk home for hours Sunday night after his wife reportedly took a bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich has been formally charged for the incident.

55-year-old Daniel Brian Blackwell faces charges of attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other firearms violations.

Police say they seized 15 guns, four of them loaded, inside the Dundalk row home following the incident. Blackwell is not legally allowed to own guns because of previous assault convictions.

The incident began just after 4:45 p.m., when police got a call about a domestic disturbance with a gun in the 7100 block of E. Baltimore St.

Responding officers were told by Blackwell’s wife that he had shot at her through the basement floor after she took a bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich.

Blackwell’s wife told police that the first shot was fired when she was in the kitchen making dinner. She went down to the basement to check on him, and saw him with a number of guns.

She went back upstairs, and Blackwell later went upstairs briefly, before going back down to the basement.

A short time later, Blackwell’s wife said three more gunshots came through the kitchen floor, which is where she was standing. After those shots were fired, Blackwell’s wife and three teenagers inside the home fled outside and met with officers.

BCoPD Tactical, K-9, and Hostage Negotiation teams were called to the scene.

The standoff lasted about three hours, with Blackwell eventually stepping out on the porch. Officers used “pepper balls” to bring him into custody.

Police report Blackwell was wearing an ammunition holster when he came outside, but was not armed with a weapon. Police did find a loaded, lever-action long gun with a chambered round placed just inside the front door.

Body camera footage is part of an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Police seized the following guns from the home:

Remington .44 Magnum rifle (loaded)

Ruger .357 Magnum revolver (loaded)

Springfield .45 ACP (loaded)

Remington 1187 12-gauge shotgun (loaded)

Ruger Airhawk pellet rifle

Traditions hunter rifle .50 cal

Mossberg .22 cal rifle

Winchester 94 AE 30-30 rifle

Mossberg .22 rifle

Winchester .370 20-gauge shotgun

Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun

Winchester 270 rifle

Ruger S7W .40 cal pistol

Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook