Construction Worker Killed In Anne Arundel Co. Auto-Pedestrian Wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A construction worker who was controlling traffic in the center of the road in a construction zone was killed after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the wreck happened at 12:50 p.m., on Fort Smallwood Rd., near Hillcreek Rd. in Pasadena.

Police say their investigation found that the wreck happened near where Fort Smallwood Rd. is reduced to one lane due to construction at Hillcreek Rd.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 32-year-old Jason Lee Disney, was approaching Hillcreek Rd., when the vehicle struck a construction worker who was controlling traffic using a rotating stop/slow sign in the center of the roadway.

The construction worker, now identified as 58-year-old Rodney Christopher Chase was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the preliminary investigation from police, the cause of the crash was “excessive speed, and failing to follow traffic direction.”

No further details have been released at this time, as authorities continue their investigation.

Polic say the Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation and any charges against the driver are pending review by the State’s Attorney.

