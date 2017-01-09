Mayor Catherine Pugh campaign aide charged with making illegal contributions to her campaign

January 9 Now ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Day’ In Maryland

January 9, 2017 5:30 PM By Jessica Kartalija
Filed Under: Maryland, Maryland Police, Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Men and women in uniform are being honored for their service as Maryland Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed January 9 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Maryland.

Jan. 9 is already National Law Enforcement Day across the country, but now Maryland has joined in to make it a day to appreciate law enforcement throughout the state.

“This is a proclamation for the State of Maryland. Law Enforcement Appreciation Day,” said Gov. Hogan.

As part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Gov. Hogan met with officers from the Maryland State Police, Natural Resource Police, Maryland Transportation Authorities Police, Maryland Transit Administration Police, Maryland Capitol Police, and Baltimore City School Police.

“I just want you to know how much you mean to me, and the rest of the folks,” said Gov. Hogan. “I will always have your back. I will always have the utmost respect for what you do, and we will continue providing as much support as we possibly can for you, because we know what you provide for us.”

Government House will also be lit blue in support of law enforcement officials in Maryland.

The governor also honored those in law enforcement who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty.

“What you do every day, putting your lives on the line. We are so proud of every one of you,” said Gov. Hogan.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Jessica Kartalija
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia